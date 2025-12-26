Wild Boar Attack in UP: Forest Officer Injured After Being Bitten in Badaun; Dramatic Video Surfaces

A horrifying incident of a wild boar attack has surfaced from Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, where a Forest Department team had gone to capture the animal following complaints from villagers. During the operation, a wild boar attacked forest officer Shivam Pratap Singh, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly assaulting him.

A dramatic video of the incident has gone viral, showing the boar attacking the inspector while two men attempt to save him by hitting the animal with sticks. Despite their efforts, the boar continues its aggressive attack for several moments.

A video has surfaced showing a wild boar attack on a forest officer in Sirsauli village, within the jurisdiction of the Ujhani police station in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

The officer, Subham Pratap Singh, and



According to officials, the Forest Department received complaints about the menace of wild boars in Sirsauli village. Acting on the complaint, a team reached the spot and began laying traps to capture the animals. While some personnel were setting traps, the wild boar suddenly attacked the team, leaving the forest inspector seriously injured.

Eyewitnesses said the boar bit the inspector and refused to retreat despite repeated attempts to drive it away. After a prolonged struggle, the injured officer was finally rescued and rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.