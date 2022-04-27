Woman constable saves life of woman who fell down while alighting from moving train

The example of being a vigilance of women police is currently going viral on social media. At Chennai's Egmore railway station, when a passenger tried to get off a departing train, he slipped and fell into a gap between the platform and the train. At the same time, due to the vigilance of the female police personnel present on duty, the life of passenger was saved.

The video is going viral on social media. There is also a risk of major accidents and deaths during train accidents. In such a situation, appreciation is being showered on the woman officer for saving the life of the person.

The video was shared on the official Twitter account of RPF Chennai. Netizens are reacting with salutations and thanks after watching this video.