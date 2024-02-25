Woman in Bengaluru Falls Victim to Online Scam: Attempts to Purchase Four Dozen Eggs for Rs 49, Loses Rs 48,000

In a busy locality of Bengaluru, Shivani, a 38-year-old resident of Vasanthnagar, encountered a routine purchase that quickly spiraled into a financial crisis. In an age where online shopping offers convenience with just a few clicks, Shivani fell victim to what seemed like a harmless deal: 48 eggs for a mere Rs 49. However, this seemingly attractive offer turned out to be a deceptive scheme, leading her to lose Rs 48,000 to cybercriminals. This unfortunate incident highlights the increasing prevalence of sophisticated online scams that target unsuspecting shoppers with enticing deals on everyday products.

The scam initiated with an enticing email advertisement that caught Shivani's attention, offering a popular company's deal of 48 eggs at an unbelievably low price. Driven by the allure of the offer, Shivani clicked on a link embedded in the email, which guided her through a sequence of steps culminating in the submission of her credit card information. Upon completing the transaction, her bank promptly alerted her to a suspicious transaction of Rs 48,199 directed to an account labeled 'Shine Mobile HU'. While the bank swiftly intervened to block her account, preventing further losses, the funds had already been illicitly transferred.