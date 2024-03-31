Woman Puts Baby in Fridge While Talking On Phone, Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Phone addiction is a significant global issue. Nowadays, people are deeply engrossed in their phones, often neglecting the world around them. This excessive phone usage can lead to serious consequences, as seen in a video woman is continuously talking on the phone, keeps a baby in the fridge instead of vegetables. Later, when her husband returns from work and ask about the baby, she discovers that baby is not near her. Later Husband goes towards fridge to drink water and finds out that baby is inside fridge.

Horrible Addiction 😰 pic.twitter.com/D3Pl0a4rsv — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) March 30, 2024

This Video is viral on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) where some find this video as scripted yet and good message for audience. Some users wrote, "Horrible Addiction." So far, this video has over 3.9 lakh views. Commenting on it, an X user wrote, "Please take care of your kids over smartphones." Another wrote, "The things you own end up owning you."