Woman receives MDH chaat masala after ordering electric toothbrush worth Rs 12,000 on Amazon
Published: February 15, 2023
A woman, who ordered a Rs 12,000 Oral B electric toothbrush on Amazon, received packets of MDH spices instead.
According to Twitter user @badassflowerbby, her mother had paid cash on delivery for the pricey toothbrush. She picked the specific vendor because it provided the item at a discount. The user's mother didn't pay for the box because she thought it was 'suspiciously light' when it came. So, when she opened the packet, she discovered four boxes of MDH Chat Masala inside.
"The seller keeps their listings ₹1-3k lower than other sellers on big-ticket items, which tempts more people to order from them. One may argue you should check seller feedback before ordering, but how many people do that? Especially as you have to click away from the listing to do so," the caption of the post read further.
Dear @amazonIN, why haven’t you removed a seller who’s been scamming buyers for over a year? My mom ordered an Oral-B electric toothbrush worth ₹12k, and received 4 boxes of MDH Chat Masala instead! Turns out seller MEPLTD has done this to dozens of customers since Jan 2022. pic.twitter.com/vvgf1apA38— N🧋🫧 (@badassflowerbby) February 12, 2023