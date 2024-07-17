Worms Found in Amul Buttermilk: Customer Finds Live Maggots in Products; Shocking Video Goes Viral

In a shocking revelation, Gajender Yadav, a customer of Amul Protein Buttermilk, has raised serious concerns after discovering worms inside the product. Yadav took to social media, sharing videos and pictures of the contaminated buttermilk, expressing his outrage and disappointment over the incident.

Yadav, who recently purchased the buttermilk, described the experience as deeply unsatisfactory. According to his account, some of the packs appeared to be opened or torn, leading to the buttermilk being exposed to air and subsequently becoming rotten. He further highlighted that the buttermilk emitted a foul odor, indicating a severe lapse in quality control.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among consumers, with many questioning the hygiene standards and quality assurance practices of Amul, a renowned name in the dairy industry. Amul, known for its extensive range of dairy offerings, including buttermilk touted for its protein content, has yet to respond officially to Yadav's allegations.

