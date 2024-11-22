Zomato Chief of Staff Update 3: Deepinder Goyal Says 'Rs 20 Lakh Filter Was Only For...'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has stirred controversy once again, this time over a job posting for the position of 'Chief of Staff.' The posting stated that the selected candidate would not receive a salary in the first year but would be required to donate Rs 20 lakh to Zomato's Feeding India initiative. Goyal later explained that this condition was intended as a filter to select the best candidates.

Goyal shared the job posting on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), which sparked widespread criticism. Many users questioned the fairness and ethics of such a requirement, interpreting it as a way to exploit potential candidates.

In response to the backlash, Goyal clarified the intent behind the post. "We have closed applications for my chief of staff role. We have received more than 18,000 applications," he stated. He further mentioned that the company will spend the next week reviewing applications to identify candidates who align with their vision of creating a "learning organisation." Goyal also mentioned that applications indicating willingness to pay the amount would be automatically disqualified.

Goyal shared screenshots of private messages revealing that the fee was never intended to be collected. "Between you and me, we will not eventually ask for 20 lacs, and pay the right person anyway," he wrote in a message to a Twitter user.

Responding to the backlash, Goyal clarified, "This wasn't just another hiring post. As some people pointed out, the 'you have to pay us 20 lakhs' was merely a filter, to find people who had the power to appreciate the opportunity of a fast track career."

The company plans to reject most applications focused on money. "We are going to find genuine intent and learning mindset from the sea of applications we have received," Goyal stated.

Concluding his update, Goyal stressed that this was a one-time experiment. "Something like this can only be pulled off once in the world. I really hope that 'pay the company to get a job' doesn't become a norm in this world – that's not cool. Money is an essential thing to keep people's lives running, and I believe in paying more than market rate,” he added.

Earlier, Goyal revealed insights about the applicants, stating that they included both affluent individuals and candidates with limited resources. He noted that many applicants had put significant thought into their submissions. The application process concluded at 6 pm.

Despite the explanation, Goyal faced criticism online for seeking a "down-to-earth" candidate while offering "zero salary" for the first year. He later clarified that the selected candidate would receive a standard salary from the second year, potentially exceeding Rs 50 lakh annually, depending on performance in the first year.