Zomato Introduces 'Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet,' Here's How Netizens React

Food delivery giant Zomato has rolled out a new feature called 'Pure Veg Mode' along with a dedicated 'Pure Veg Fleet' for deliveries, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. The launch of 'Pure Veg Mode' on Tuesday has triggered a flurry of discussions among netizens, with opinions divided on the initiative.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Can you please ensure that the delivery partners & their families are also pure veg- otherwise they may just be serving khichdi after eating chicken for lunch with the same hands. Also what about the veg status of the farmers who have grown the rice used in pure veg khichdi? — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) March 19, 2024

Zomato now has a new feature called "Pure Veg Mode" and a team of delivery drivers who only deliver vegetarian food. This was a crucial step in addressing the instances where non-vegetarian food was delivered to vegetarian customers. @zomatopic.twitter.com/CJtkr9Qvmc — Adv. Megha Jain (@dramebaz_woman) March 19, 2024

So you’re going to pay for all veg delivery experience?



Hey Zomato, also launch a discounted service for folks like us who are ok with veg-non veg experience 😜 — Niraj Dugar (@contliving) March 19, 2024

delivery persons now will carry a green tshirt and a green box along with regular red one. got a "pure veg" order, no problem. just change tshirt and the box and here you go. @zomato@deepigoyal interesting move for marketing but people may fail to notice it during delivery. https://t.co/bV8tT4fnqu — Amit Goel (@amitgoel1287) March 19, 2024

How will I know if a pure vegetarian eating delivery guy delivers my pure veg food Zomato? What if it gets delivered by a meat eating man, should I still consider my veg food as pure or unpure? https://t.co/bn8QZdFIps — Arasu (@Arasu2021) March 19, 2024

Pure veg fleet? Will you use a pure veg delivery person? What crap is this? Will you use a “pure veg vehicle” and “pure veg roads”? Also please make caste based delivery groups so a casteist can prefer the same caste cook and same caste delivery person!🤦🏾‍♂️ @deepigoyal@zomatohttps://t.co/Oe8976ZWJN — Dr. Shankar N (@shankar13n) March 19, 2024

Some more ideas. Have separate fleets for



* Veg food without onion & garlic

* Halal & Jhatka food

* Vegan food

* caste based delivery agents..



It's a world full of possibilities when it comes to our bigotry.. 🤣 🤣#Zomatohttps://t.co/z43hFpzIh7 — Karan T (@jaanebhidoyaaro) March 19, 2024

Does your “pure veg” fleet include workers who are pure veg as well?



How long will it take till that happens?



Zomato - Enabling discrimination and putting their “partners” at risk, one delivery at a time. https://t.co/01RYWmICWj — bhawna (@nabhawna) March 19, 2024

What is Zomato Pure Veg Mode?

Zomato's 'Pure Veg Mode' is designed to showcase a selection of restaurants that exclusively serve pure vegetarian food. This mode excludes any restaurants offering non-vegetarian food items. The company's CEO clarified that this mode and the accompanying 'Pure Veg Fleet' are not aligned with any religious or political preferences but are focused solely on catering to vegetarian preferences.

What is Zomato Pure Veg Fleet?

The 'Pure Veg Fleet' introduced by Zomato features delivery personnel equipped with distinctive green delivery boxes, contrasting with the standard red boxes. These delivery executives are tasked exclusively with delivering orders from pure vegetarian restaurants. They are prohibited from handling or delivering non-vegetarian meals, and they will not enter any non-vegetarian restaurant while using the green delivery box.