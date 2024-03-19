Zomato Introduces 'Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet,' Here's How Netizens React

Food delivery giant Zomato has rolled out a new feature called 'Pure Veg Mode' along with a dedicated 'Pure Veg Fleet' for deliveries, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. The launch of 'Pure Veg Mode' on Tuesday has triggered a flurry of discussions among netizens, with opinions divided on the initiative.

Here's how netizens reacted:

What is Zomato Pure Veg Mode?

Zomato's 'Pure Veg Mode' is designed to showcase a selection of restaurants that exclusively serve pure vegetarian food. This mode excludes any restaurants offering non-vegetarian food items. The company's CEO clarified that this mode and the accompanying 'Pure Veg Fleet' are not aligned with any religious or political preferences but are focused solely on catering to vegetarian preferences.

What is Zomato Pure Veg Fleet?

The 'Pure Veg Fleet' introduced by Zomato features delivery personnel equipped with distinctive green delivery boxes, contrasting with the standard red boxes. These delivery executives are tasked exclusively with delivering orders from pure vegetarian restaurants. They are prohibited from handling or delivering non-vegetarian meals, and they will not enter any non-vegetarian restaurant while using the green delivery box.

