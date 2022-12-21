12 mn creators made over 750 mn videos on Moj in 2022

New Delhi, Dec 21 Homegrown short-form video app Moj has unveiled 'Moj Wrap Up 2022', its year-end wrap-up, which revealed that 12 million monthly active creators created over 750 million videos this year on the platform.

The year-end wrap-up showed insights on creator growth, what trended in 2022, regional viewership trends and trends expected to continue next year, Moj said in a statement on Tuesday.

Launched in July 2020, Moj "witnesses 3 million content uploads every day that garner close to 6 billion views daily".

The platform created around 150K earning opportunities for Indian creators through challenges, collaborations and virtual gifting.

It collaborated with over 75 brands and executed around 150 influencer-led bespoke campaigns this year.

"Moj is geared up for 2023, and we hope to continue our journey towards gaining further inroads to the heartland of India and, of course, holistically grow our creator community by helping them build a sustainable career as an Indian creator," said Shashank Shekhar, senior director, content strategy and operations, Moj.

Around 2 million 'Moj LIVE' streams have taken place since its launch in July 2022.

For their imaginative and interesting material on Moj LIVE and short videos, Moj creators receive financial compensation in the form of Mints, the platform's own currency.

The platform also allows creators to exchange their Moj Mints for real money.

This year, 104K creators across genres earned over 3.5 billion Mints, that is, $25 million.

To ramp up engagement and make LIVE sessions more unique Moj features such as the 'Creators Battle', where two creators take on each other on livestream, were introduced.

"The 766 lenses now available on the platform saw over 130 million videos being created this year," Moj said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor