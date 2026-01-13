2025 saw Centre accelerating India’s EV surge with record PLI investments, PM E-DRIVE success

New Delhi, Jan 13 The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) accelerated India’s transition towards greater adoption of electric vehicles during 2025, with record investments under its Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the auto sector and the successful implementation of the PM E-DRIVE initiative, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Claims to the tune of Rs 1,999.94 crore were disbursed under the PLI–Auto Scheme during 2024–25. Till December 31, 2025, incentives have been provided for over 13.61 lakh electric vehicles, which include more than 10.42 lakh two-wheelers, over 2.38 lakh three-wheelers, 79,540 electric cars, and 1,391 electric buses, the statement said.

The PM E-DRIVE Scheme was launched on September 29, 2024, with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, with the aim to promote faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), setting up of charging infrastructure, and development of an EV manufacturing eco- system in the country.

The allocation includes Rs.3,679 crore for subsidies to incentivise more than 28 lakh EVs, including 24.79 lakh two-wheelers, 3.28 lakh three-wheelers, and 5,643 e-trucks. An allocation of Rs.4,391 crore has also been made for the deployment of 14,028 e-buses by public transport agencies.

As of December 31, 2025, claims amounting to Rs 1,703.32 crore have been disbursed, and over 21.36 lakh have been sold under the scheme.

Besides, government-owned Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has concluded the tender of 10,900 e-buses -- one of the largest so far -- covering the five metropolitan cities of Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in phase 1.

The ministry is also implementing the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Cars (SMEC), which was notified on March 15, 2024, aiming to attract global investments, promote India as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and boost domestic value addition (DVA). Approved applicants are required to invest a minimum of Rs 4,150 crore ($500 million) within three years. The initiative aligns with "Make in India," encouraging indigenous manufacturing and employment generation while integrating with the PLI-Auto scheme, the statement added.

