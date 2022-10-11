3 held in Jamtara for duping people in TN

Ranchi, Oct 11 The Jharkhand police have arrested three cybercriminals from Jamtara district, who learned Tamil specially to dupe hundreds of people in Tamil Nadu, to the tune of Rs eight to Rs 10 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Shamshad Ansari, Iqbal Ansari and Shahbaz Ansari. However, the leader of this gang, Guddu Ansari, fled as soon as he was tipped off about the police raid.

According to the police in Jamtara cyber police station, all three accused are brothers and residents of Bihajori village under Narayanpur police station in Jamtara district.

The accused planned to target the people of Tamil Nadu as they feared being caught by the police while duping the people of Hindi-speaking states.

The gang's masterminds Guddu Ansari and Shahbaz Ansari lived in Tamil Nadu and did small menial jobs there as well as learned Tamil. After returning to Jamtara, the accused used to contact people in Tamil Nadu through local numbers in a pre-planned manner by posing as a person from a courier company or a customer care officer of a bank and asked them to send a transaction link of Rs 5 on their mobile phones.

Through this link and with the help of specially designed software, the accused used to trace the details and PIN number of people's bank accounts and then used to withdraw money from their bank account.

During investigation, the police found that the mobile numbers and SIM cards used by the accused were either stolen or have been issued on fake IDs.

Seven mobile phones and 12 SIM cards recovered from the possession of the accused have been confiscated.

Although no victim from Tamil Nadu has lodged an FIR against these cybercriminals but the cyber police caught all the accused during the investigation. They have been sent to jail.

