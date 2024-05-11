36 pc adults say social media taught them about mental health issues: Report

San Francisco, May 11 While a third of adults are attempting to spend less time on social media, more than one in three adults (36 per cent) reported that social media has taught them about mental health issues, a new report has revealed.

According to the US-based healthcare company CVS Health, about 48 per cent mentioned that they are likely to turn to mental well-being apps for care.

As per Taft Parsons III, MD, VP and Chief Psychiatric Officer, CVS Health, the increasing use of technology has helped grow access to mental healthcare.

"But as we navigate the effects social media has on mental health, it has become increasingly important that we highlight its limitations and set barriers for ourselves and our children," he added.

This survey was conducted between March 19-21, 2024 in the US, among a sample of 2,202 adults.

Moreover, the report mentioned that about 65 per cent of adults have experienced concerns about their mental health as well as of their friends and family, which is an increase of 6 percentage points from 2022 and 15 percentage points from 2020.

Around 77 per cent are concerned about mental health in the country, viewing it as a top concern in line with issues such as the economy (81 per cent), the report added.

