3i Infotech to hire 500 employees in Hyderabad

Bengaluru, Dec 17 Domestic IT company 3i Infotech Ltd on Friday announced that plans to hire over 500 employees in the span of next two months.

The company said that it has plans to ramp up hiring for its newly set-up BPS division in HITEC City, Hyderabad. The hiring will be facilitated through social, digital platforms via referral programmes and other offline initiatives.

"We want to offer our customers the very best, and this investment into our new facility in the tech hub of Hyderabad, will open up several avenues, and will create an ecosystem where talent, innovation and newer possibilities emerge," Amitabh Vartak, Senior Vice President and Global Delivery Head, BPS, 3i Infotech, said in a statement.

"Our new hires would largely benefit from our work culture that reflects agility, passion, empathy, openness and inventiveness and where ideas are nurtured from inception to implementation," he added.

In the first phase, 3i Infotech would be looking to hire local talent within Hyderabad to serve its regional and market specific clientele and would later scale its operations to include other geographies and markets.

The entire portfolio of offerings under this division will encompass Application, Automation and Analytics Services (AAA) to be offered either inhouse or through engagement with leading partners in this space.

It will cater to customers across various domains to include retail, ecommerce, telecom, BFSI, media and entertainment, manufacturing etc.

