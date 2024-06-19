4 Adani ports make it to World Bank's global 'Container Port Performance Index'

Ahmedabad, June 19 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Wednesday said four of its ports have been featured in the prestigious 'Container Port Performance (CPP) Index 2023', developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

While Mundra port was ranked 27th, Kattupalli came in at number 57th, Hazira at 68th, and Krishnapatnam at 71th in the Top 100 list.

"It reaffirms our position as a key player in the global container port industry. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team as well as our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional service to our customers," said Ashwani Gupta, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.

The global index is a highly-regarded benchmark that assesses the performance of ports on parameters such as productivity, efficiency and reliability. It serves as a reference point for key stakeholders, including national governments, port authorities, development agencies, supra-national organisations and private operators, of trade, logistics and supply chain services.

Nine ports from India made it to the top 100 list, including four from the Adani portfolio, underscoring the APSEZ’s commitment to operational efficiency and world-class service standards.

Last week, Adani Ports was recognised by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its exceptional efforts in tackling climate change and implementing best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices across its supply chain through a robust engagement programme. The global non-profit organisation assigned APSEZ a leadership band "A-" in both climate change and supplier engagement.

Adani Ports has seven strategically located ports and terminals on the western coast and eight ports and terminals on the eastern coast, representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes.

