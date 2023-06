4 out of 5 Indian digital users consider Snapchat as their fun place

New Delhi, March 20 About four out of five digital users in India consider Snapchat as their fun, happy place, while, 87 per cent of users consider Snapchat as "the best" platform compared to other platforms in the competition for using creative lenses/filters, sharing special/happy moments with dear ones, a new report showed on Monday.

According to the Internet-based market research and data analytics firm YouGov, Snapchat's creative lenses, and filters are the number one feature that helps users celebrate festivals and special occasions with loved ones.

"The use of creative filters and lenses is a standout feature for Snapchat users. But it also goes beyond this for users. Many seeing the platform as a mode that helps them connect with their community and celebrate festivals with loved ones," Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, YouGov India said.

The report said that there is a lot of interest among users for Snapchat's AR shopping try-on lenses.

These try-on lenses add a playful twist to their shopping experience, enabling them to find new and relevant products in a fun and practical way.

When shopping using AR lenses, four out of five users said they would be less likely to return clothing if they could try it on first.

"It is wonderful to see that Snapchat is helping spread happiness across India through the use of innovative AR technology for visual messaging," Kanishk Khanna, Director, Media Partnerships for APAC, Snap Inc said.

