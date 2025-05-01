46 pc Indian Gen Z says chip performance shaping their smartphone choices

New Delhi, May 1 India’s Gen Z is becoming increasingly tech-savvy and informed, with nearly half (46 per cent) of them saying that chipset performance plays a key role in their smartphone purchase decisions, a new report said on Thursday.

Young users are no longer just choosing smartphones based on looks or price -- they now pay close attention to what powers their devices, said the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

According to Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group (IRG), CMR, “Gen Z is at a remarkable inflection point in history. They are the first globally connected generation, united by a shared fluency in technology.”

For them, smartphones are not just devices -- they are expressions of identity and tools for exploration.

“They demand high performance, whether it’s for gaming, content creation, or even in their expectations from cars, which they increasingly view as infotainment hubs. Powering all these seamless experiences are the next-generation chipsets,” said Ram.

The report highlights how Gen Z, the first true digital-native generation born into the smartphone era, is deeply engaged with technology.

From gaming to Generative AI, they are quick to adopt new tech experiences. Interestingly, the report found that Gen Z is not only aware of chipsets but many are also forming strong brand preferences based on performance and trust.

Gen Z's growing expectations are not limited to smartphones. The study found that they view cars as extensions of their digital lifestyles -- looking for smart vehicles with advanced safety features, fast charging, energy efficiency, and connected experiences.

In fact, 72 per cent of Gen Z believes connected vehicles will change the driving experience. Gaming is another area where Gen Z is highly active.

Nearly three out of four Gen Z users spend up to six hours a week on smartphone gaming. Social media and friends are their main sources for discovering new games.

A growing number are also interested in premium gaming experiences and competitive esports.

Analysts said this new generation is shaping the future of consumer tech. They are demanding, curious, and well-informed -- qualities that push brands to innovate faster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor