AAIB report preliminary, we can’t say anything definite at this point: Murlidhar Mohol

Pune, July 12 Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, on Saturday said that the report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly Air India plane crash is still preliminary and “we cannot say anything definite at this point”.

Speaking to IANS here on the preliminary findings by the AAIB into the fatal crash of Air India flight AI 171 — a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that went down shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12 -- the minister said this is just the preliminary report, and “I believe further investigation is still underway”.

“However, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has done commendable work. Earlier, if any helicopter accident occurred in the country, we had to send the black box abroad for analysis. Now, we have the facility in our own country,” said the minister.

Mohol further said that since this is a preliminary report, we cannot say anything definite at this point.

“Their work is still ongoing. Once the final report is released, it will be appropriate to comment,” the minister told IANS.

Late last month, Mohol had said that the AAIB was investigating all possibilities in the Air India AI 171 crash, including any sabotage.

“It is being probed from all angles, including any possible sabotage. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and several agencies are involved,” he was quoted as saying in reports. The minister called the crash a "rare case”.

According to the AAIB preliminary report, both fuel control switches supplying fuel to the engines of Air India flight 171 were turned off in quick succession, shutting down both the engines. One of the pilots can be heard on the cockpit voice recorder, asking the other why he cut off the fuel, to which the other pilot responded by saying that “he did not”, the report mentioned.

According to leading aviation consultant Mark martin, “It is highly unlikely that any pilot, especially during takeoff would want to meddle or fiddle around with switches behind the thrust levels.

“At best, you would focus on raising the landing gear which is located in the front panel of the cockpit, or raise the flaps,” the expert told IANS, adding that it is imperative that we wait for the entire, comprehensive investigation report. to come out.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor