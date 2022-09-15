Acer to unveil new TVs during festive week in India

New Delhi, Sep 15 Acer televisions on Thursday announced that it will be launching new line of televisions based on Android TV 11 the H and S-Series in India during the festive week.

The 32-inch HD will be launched at Rs 14,999, 43-inch UHD at Rs 29,999, 50-inch UHD at Rs 34,999, 55-inch UHD at Rs 39,999, and 65-inch UHD at Rs 64,999. All the models will be available at a special introductory price for a limited time.

"The new range of products will sport the Hi-Fi Pro audio system with a 60-watt sound output in the H series and a 50-watt speaker on the 65-inch model that delivers an exceptional audio experience," Indkal Technologies, the official licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India, said in a statement.

"The televisions will be complemented with premium metal finish, shell body, and frameless design. Another very large value addition is the three-year warranty on the UHD models of both the H and the S series," Indkal Technologies added.

The new product line-up will come with next-generation features like Dolby Atmos and Vision ensuring customers a cinematic viewing experience at home, and MEMC technology for smoother picture and video quality.

Some of the other key specifications in this series are the in-built smart Blue Light Reduction technology, HDR 10+ with HLG support, Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation, 4K Upscaling, 2-way Bluetooth, Dual Band Wi-Fi, and much more.

