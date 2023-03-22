Adobe launches new generative AI to transform customer experiences

New Delhi, March 22 Software major Adobe has announced new generative AI innovations across its Experience Cloud that aims to redefine how businesses deliver customer experiences.

In Adobe Experience Cloud, customers will be able to move seamlessly between Sensei GenAI services and existing features, right within their workflows, the company said during the 'Adobe Summit'.

"Adobe has a long history of unlocking AI as a co-pilot for marketers, and we have a vision for generative AI that covers the full lifecycle of customer experience management, with the enterprise-grade security and data governance that our customers expect," said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe.

With Sensei GenAI, marketers and other customer experience teams will have a co-pilot to help increase their productivity without having to increase their workload.

The company will bring Adobe Firefly, a new family of creative generative AI models, directly into its Experience Cloud.

Adobe's first model, trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and public domain content where copyright has expired, will focus on images and text effects and is designed to generate content safe for commercial use.

In the future, marketers will be able to also train Adobe Firefly on the brand's own collateral, generating content that reflects the brand's style and design language.

Sensei GenAI will enable brands to instantly generate and modify text-based experiences across any customer touchpoint and leverage different large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT through the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and FLAN-T5.

