After Murthy & Nilekani, another Indian tech leader receives global outsourcing honour

Bengaluru, May 25 Chocko Valliappa, Founder and MD of New York and Bengaluru co-headquartered tech and IT services firm Vee Technologies, has been inducted into the ‘IAOP Leadership Hall of Fame,’ joining the ranks of Indian IT industry veterans N. R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, Dewang Mehta, Raman Roy and Tiger Thyagrajan.

The induction by IAOP, the global organisation dedicated to shaping the future of business, recognises Valliappa’s contribution in shaping the future of the outsourcing industry and setting the highest standard of quality, Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP, said in a statement.

“The ‘IOAP Leadership Hall of Fame’ has humbled me as its puts me in the league of some stalwarts in the Outsourcing industry and reflects the hard work and dedication of 15,000 strong and committed professionals at the Sona Group, Vee Technologies and Vee HealthTek,” Valliappa said on Saturday.

The award was presented by Mark Voytek, Chief Advisor at IAOP, following a global nomination and selection process by the induction review committee.

Valliappa also serves as Vice Chairman, of Sona College of Technology in Tamil Nadu, whose research teams supply stepper motors for ISRO’s space missions.

“This honour spurs me to inspire the next generation of leaders, academics and young learners engaged with the Sona Group to innovate and solve mega challenges by providing equal opportunities at work, classrooms, research labs and in the community,” Valliappa noted.

