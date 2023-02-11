After new Bing, Microsoft plans to demo its new ChatGPT-like AI in MS Office

Microsoft is reportedly planning to demonstrate its new Prometheus model to its core productivity apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

These OpenAI-powered tools are intended to simplify the process of creating, managing and editing documents and slides, as well as allowing users to more efficiently utilize their Outlook accounts.

The company may make an announcement in March, highlighting how quickly Microsoft wants to reinvent search and its productivity apps through its OpenAI investments.

Previous reports indicated that the GPT models were being tested in Outlook to improve search results, along with features like suggesting replies to emails and Word document integration to improve writing.

Microsoft had planned to launch its new Bing AI in late February, but moved the date up to this week, just as Google was preparing to make its own announcements, the report mentioned.

Earlier this week, Microsoft introduced its new Bing powered by next-generation ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI), and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.