AI Chatbot ChatGPT fails UPSC Prelims exam, could answer only 54 out of 100 questions: Reports

Without a doubt, the UPSC exam is the toughest in India! Even ChatGPT did not clear the UPSC exam. Proves the same, even ChatGPT has failed to clear the UPSC exam. ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is designed to generate human-like articles based on the given input Reports suggest that ChatGPT failed the UPSC prelims exam.

The AI chatbot could only answer 54 out of 100 questions from Question Paper 1 (Set A) of UPSC Prelims 2022. Considering last year’s cut-off, UPSC failed the exam.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT has limited knowledge about the world and events after 2021. AIM claims that they sent ChatGPT all 100 questions from UPSC Prelims 2022 Question Paper 1 (Set A). Remarkably, ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, could only answer 54 of 100 questions.

ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, was asked questions on geography, economy, history, ecology, general science, and current affairs. According to reports, ChatGPT failed to respond since the current affairs questions were also based on 2022.

However, the report also claims that ChatGPT provided wrong answers to topics from sections like General Science, Geography and Economy. In another update to ChatGPT, the AI tool has been banned by many institutes.

ChatGPT, the chat-friendly AI bot has taken over headlines for its quirky remarks, and quick tools and for helping out students with their homework assignments. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Board Exams are underway and the Board has issued a set of board exam guidelines. Board has prohibited the use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT.