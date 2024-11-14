AI to Create 2.73 Million New Tech Jobs in India by 2028: Five Essential Skills to Boost Your Hiring Potential

Recent headlines highlight widespread layoffs in the tech industry, with major players like Apple and Intel reducing their workforces, casting a shadow over tech careers. However, a new report from American software firm ServiceNow offers hope, predicting that AI will drive the creation of 2.73 million new tech jobs by 2028. While AI has been viewed as a contributor to job cuts, the report positions it as a key force for new career opportunities across the tech sector.

ServiceNow Report: Key Findings on India’s Workforce and Tech Job Growth

Mumbai Workforce Expansion: Mumbai’s workforce is projected to grow from 423.73 million in 2023 to 457.62 million by 2028, marking a net increase of 33.89 million workers.

Boom in Tech Jobs: By 2028, an estimated 2.73 million new tech jobs are anticipated in India, with growth concentrated in retail, manufacturing, education, and healthcare sectors.

Upskilling Opportunities: Retail professionals can advance in skills like Software Application Development and Data Engineering to align with the evolving tech landscape.

AI and Generative AI as Catalysts: AI is expected to drive job creation in roles that demand high-level technical expertise across industries.

Sector-Specific Job Growth:

Manufacturing: Predicted to gain 1.5 million new jobs.

Education: Expected to add 0.84 million positions.

Healthcare: Forecasted to grow by 0.8 million jobs.

5 Essential Skills to Thrive in the Tech Industry

Software Application Development: With rising demand for AI, software developers will play a key role in digital transformation. Skills in building and maintaining applications are essential as tech reliance grows.

Data Engineering: As data volumes increase, data engineers skilled in data architectures, big data, and cloud platforms will be crucial for managing data pipelines and supporting data-driven decisions.

AI and Machine Learning: Proficiency in machine learning and natural language processing opens doors across sectors, with these roles projected to see substantial growth and high compensation.

Cloud Computing: With cloud tech at the core of modern infrastructure, cloud architects and engineers who can design and manage scalable solutions will be in high demand, especially as remote work expands.

Generative AI Integration: Generative AI is transforming industries by automating tasks and driving innovation. Professionals with skills in AI implementation will have a competitive edge in enhancing productivity and decision-making.