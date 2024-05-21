AICTE, Skillible’s new tech programme to upskill & reskill 1 mn Indian students

New Delhi, May 21 The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education, on Tuesday joined hands with Skillible, a technology platform for experiential learning, to launch a novel initiative SAMBAV (Skillible's Academic Model for Business-To-Academic Ventures) to upskill and reskill 1 million students and professionals in new-age technologies in India.

The SAMBAV programme will initially offer specialisation in software development, Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, and salesforce development, with ambitious plans to expand into additional high-demand technology domains, ensuring students remain at the forefront of emerging trends and innovations.

“Through SAMBAV, we are paving the way for a future where technical education transcends traditional boundaries, empowering students to become architects of innovation and catalysts of progress,” said Ankur Goel, Founder of Skillible.

This first-of-its-kind programme, which offers an industry-aligned curriculum, project-based learning, virtual internships, interactive sessions and continuous evaluation, is poised to redefine technical education and equip 1 million students/professionals with industry-relevant skills.

AICTE noted that its internship portal with 4.8 crore registered students and 48 lakh internships will complement the SAMBAV initiative, providing practical exposure to students.

AICTE will help “nurture a future-ready workforce that can drive innovation, spur growth, and propel the technology sector to new heights,” said Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE.

Upon successful completion of the comprehensive programme, participants will be awarded a jointly issued certification from Skillible and AICTE, serving as a testament to their industry readiness, technical proficiency, and commitment to excellence.

The completion of the programme will also earn the learners credit points as per the norms set by the Ministry of Education, the company said.

