AIM, Niti Ayog’s Youth Co:Lab challenge 2025 to foster innovation for disabled

New Delhi, Dec 23 The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog on Monday launched the seventh edition of the Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge for 2024-2025, to foster innovation for people with disability.

The challenge, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), this year will be implemented in collaboration with the AssisTech Foundation (ATF). It invites young entrepreneurs, including those with disabilities, to develop innovative solutions that “enhance access to opportunities and well-being for Persons with Disabilities” (PwDs).

The initiative aims to foster social entrepreneurship and drive sustainable development.

“Youth Co:Lab, co-created in 2017 by UNDP and Citi Foundation, aims to empower and invest in youth to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through leadership, social innovation, and entrepreneurship,” Niti Ayog said.

The challenge was launched in India in 2019 in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

To date, Youth Co:Lab has conducted six national theme-specific youth social innovation and entrepreneurship dialogues in India. It has reached over 19,000 people and supported the creation or enhancement of 2,600 youth-led social innovation and entrepreneurship teams.

The Youth Co: Lab National Innovation Challenge 2024-2025 focuses on building innovative solutions for inclusive and accessible Assistive Technology (AT), inclusive educational technology and skilling Solutions, and accessible and inclusive care models.

“We firmly believe that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow -- they are the changemakers of today. This belief is embodied in Youth Co:Lab, now in its seventh edition. For the first time, it prioritises startups by and for persons with disabilities. We know that promoting disability-inclusive development is not just the right thing to do; it’s essential for achieving the SDGs,” said Dr. Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative, India.

“Imagine AI enabling individuals with visual impairments to walk independently or AR/VR transforming learning for people with autism. As enablers of the Assistive Technology ecosystem, we are excited to partner with UNDP and AIM for this year’s Youth Co:Lab to improve the lives of PwDs,” said Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of ATF.

The 2025 programme aims to support 30-35 early-stage startups through a springboard programme. It will provide seed grants to the best-performing startups for scaling their initiatives.

Young founders aged 18-32, passionate about solving real-world challenges or creating meaningful co-innovation opportunities for disability inclusion, are encouraged to apply.

