Air India adopts Amadeus solutions to power passenger service platform

New Delhi, July 4 Global travel technology company Amadeus on Monday said that Air India, recently acquired by Tata Group, has adopted its full-stack solutions as part of the carrier's revitalisation.

Air India is implementing the full Amadeus 'Altea PSS' suite, including components ranging from revenue management, revenue accounting, retailing, and merchandising, website, mobile and frequent flyer programme management.

The platform delivers a modern and efficient reservations solution to customers and travel partners.

The advanced system will also equip Air India with technology that will enhance its operational efficiency, the company said in a statement.

"We are adopting several cutting-edge technology solutions to transform Air India's customer experience. Amadeus Altea PSS is the first of many such initiatives to transform Air India," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India.

Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft, and in addition to a robust domestic network, the carrier occupies a unique international footprint ranging across geographies, including North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

"India is an important market for Amadeus and we have our second largest R&D centre located there. This will enable close innovation with Air India. Our advanced technology solutions will provide the building blocks for Air India to deliver smooth experiences for its passengers," said Cyril Tetaz, Executive Vice President, Altea, Amadeus.

In 2019, Amadeus helped connect over 1.9 billion people to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

The Tata Group acquired Air India from the Indian government last year. The group already has Vistara and Air Asia under its fold.

In January 2022, the Centre handed over the management control of national carrier Air India to a subsidiary of Tata Sons.

