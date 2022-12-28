Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Jammu, Srinagar

New Delhi, Dec 28 Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at Jammu's Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu Secretariat, Bahu Fort, Bahu Plaza, Jammu Railway Station, Government Medical College & Hospital and Canal Road.

In Srinagar, the services are available at Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Srinagar Secretariat, Nishat Garden, Chashma Shahi, Old City and a few other select locations.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available in the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in due course of time.

"Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, said in a statement.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

The company says that it promises to offer massive speeds, the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment.

Last week, Airtel launched its 5G services in Pune.

5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Shimla, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Patna, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

