Airtel bags cloud, CDN mandate from Ministry of Education for DIKSHA edtech platform

Bharti Airtel has announced securing the Cloud and Content Delivery Network (CDN) mandate from the Digital India Corporation (DIC) to empower DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing), the country’s national platform for open education digital content. Under the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, DIC selected Airtel as its trusted partner to manage DIKSHA’s online platforms, including its mobile application and website.

With this mandate, Airtel will leverage its cloud infrastructure to ensure seamless access to DIKSHA’s educational content in multiple Indian languages. The partnership aims to facilitate easy enrollment for students across the country, including remote areas. Students, particularly in far-flung and remote locations, will be able to easily enrol onto the platform. Airtel Cloud will also oversee the migration of DIKSHA to Oracle Cloud and provide managed services alongside CDN solutions.

DIKSHA offers over 9300 courses in over 35 Indian languages and has witnessed remarkable usage with over 50 billion learning sessions and over 60 billion minutes of usage by students. Airtel says they are thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Education to strengthen this crucial education infrastructure and enhance its accessibility to millions of children across the country using our advanced cloud and CDN services. DIKSHA, launched in 2017, falls under the purview of the Digital India Corporation, which focuses on improving the common man’s standard of living by harnessing the benefits of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). DIKSHA’s objective is to provide free access to quality e-content, including e-textbooks and audiobooks, for teachers and learners nationwide. The platform has amassed over 5700 crore minutes of learning and achieved an 82 percent enrollment and course completion rate for its 7,200 courses.