Airtel Data Breach: Personal Information Of 375 Million Indian Users Leaked; Company Refutes Allegations

A controversy has arisen surrounding Airtel, with reports suggesting a massive data breach affecting 375 million customers. A spokesperson for Airtel has refuted these claims, stating that their initial investigations found no evidence of data theft within their systems. Earlier, reports surfaced from sources on the dark web alleging the sale of personal details including names, family information, contact details, and Aadhaar numbers of Airtel India users. Airtel maintains that their users' personal information remains secure, dismissing the allegations as unfounded.

“There has been an ongoing report alleging that Airtel customer data has been compromised. This is nothing short of a desperate attempt to tarnish Airtel’s reputation by vested interests. We have done a thorough investigation and can confirm that there has been no breach whatsoever from Airtel systems,” said Airtel spokesperson.

The hacker group, identified as 'xenZen,' allegedly listed data from their account for sale on the dark web. Reports indicate that the value of this data is estimated to be around $50,000, approximately Rs 41 lakh.

