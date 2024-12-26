Airtel Down: Mobile and Broadband Services Face Outage; Users Express Frustration on Social Media

irtel mobile network, data and broadband internet services face outage on Thursday, December 26. Users took to social media to show their frustration. Several users are unable to make calls or access their data. Outrage tracking website Downdetector.com shows there was a spike at around 10.45 am where more than 100 users experienced the same issue.

Around 40% of users on Downdetector had an outage with mobile internet, while an almost equal number cited a complete blackout of services. Additionally, 22% faced issues with signal loss, suggesting a widespread technical failure affecting multiple cities.

According to the outage map shared by Downdetector users were mostly affected in cities such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nagpur, and Mumbai. Frustrated customers flooded social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), sharing their experiences and seeking updates on the situation.

Airtel Broadband & Mobile Services All Are Down , No Network on Mobile & Boradband 😐📷📷Everything is gone in Gujarat Right Now..! 😐 — United Hindu (@ANISARGPATEL) December 26, 2024

Earlier this year, Jio was down, and now @airtelindia faced outages, highlighting the need for more national-level operators to reduce dependency for 1.5B people. Hoping for the revival of Vodafone Idea & BSNL soon! #Airtel#airteldown — People and City (@peopleandcity) December 26, 2024

Some users reported that their devices displayed "No Network" for extended periods, further compounding their frustration. Airtel has yet to release an official statement addressing the cause of the outage or providing a timeline for resolution.