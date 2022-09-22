Alibaba Cloud to invest $1 bn to boost global biz

Beijing, Sep 22 Alibaba Cloud has committed $1 billion investment to boost its partner ecosystem capabilities and gain a larger pie of the Cloud market globally. Alibaba Cloud is currently the world's third-largest public cloud provider.

This investment consists of both financial and non-financial incentives, such as funding, rebates and go-to-market initiatives, the company said in a statement.

"With more enterprises moving to the cloud and an increase in demand for cloud services in a hybrid environment, Alibaba Cloud has made available globally a series of its proven infrastructure products, a multi-model cloud-native database and distributed cloud services," it added.

With its revamped ecosystem strategy, Alibaba Cloud said the it is committed to investing $1 billion to support partners' technology innovation and their market expansion with Alibaba Cloud in the coming three fiscal years.

To accelerate partners' growth, Alibaba Cloud also launched a "Regional Accelerator" programme to provide partners operating in different markets with a localised business collaboration model.

Alibaba Cloud ecosystem partners including resellers, technology partners (ISV, SaaS and SI), service and consulting partners can benefit from the program.

"Partners have always been a key focus for Alibaba Cloud, and we are committed to providing them with strong support for our ongoing co-creation and value-add - both technologically and commercially - to further empower our joined customers," said Selina Yuan, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International President.

