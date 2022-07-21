All creations can turn live gameplay clips into Reels on FB Gaming

New Delhi, July 21 Facebook Gaming has rolled out a new 'Clips to Reels' feature for all creators to to convert live gameplay clips into Reels.

Last month, the company announced 'Clips to Reels' for gaming video creators to help them produce 60-second Reels from existing Facebook Gaming content.

"Now, we're excited to share it is available to all partners and Level Up Creators," said the company.

"With these editing tools we're empowering creators with easy-to-use tools to let them transform existing live video clips into Reels," it said late on Wednesday.

Creators can now easily cut clips of their favourite gameplay moments down to a vertical-friendly, 60-second format, with dual views for both gameplay and creator cam.

The new Clips to Reels feature will allow creators to format and share highlights from Clips and VODs from within their Creator Studio Clips Library with a streamlined process.

To start, visit the Creator Studio portal on your desktop, navigate to the Clips category in the File Management section and pick the Clip you want to convert.

"From the drop down menu you can now select Create Reel and trim it down to fit the length requirements of Reels and crop the sections of your video to include the footage area where your primary gameplay occurs alongside your face cam," said the company.

The tool will do the rest of the work to align the correct layout for Reels.

When you're done, simply navigate to the Share tab to preview the Reel, add a caption, include hashtags, and post it directly to your page.

"If you want to add stickers, music, or GIFs, you can download the completed Reel and then re-upload it to Instagram and Facebook to utilise each apps creative tools," said Facebook.

As part of its Q1 2022 earnings, Meta said that Reels now make up more than 20 per cent of the time that people spend on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor