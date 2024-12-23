"आमंत्रण.apk": How Cybercriminals Are Using Fake Wedding Invitations on WhatsApp to Steal Data

As digital communication makes life easier in today's world, it also provides opportunities for cybercriminals to steal your data from your phone. Cases of digital fraud, investment scams, and other cybercrimes are on the rise. During the ongoing winter wedding season, a new type of cyberattack is making headlines, and you might unknowingly fall victim to it. Cybercriminals are now using fake wedding invitation cards to target people online.

These cyber crooks send wedding invitations disguised as APK files, tricking recipients into downloading them. The file, named "आमंत्रण.apk," is being widely circulated on social media apps, including WhatsApp, with a file size of 4.5 MB. Once downloaded, the file prompts users to grant permission for installation. If installed, the malware gains control over the device, compromising sensitive data such as financial details and private pictures.

A recent incident in Rajasthan highlights the danger of this scam. A victim lost Rs 4.5 lakh to cyber criminals after opening and downloading a wedding card containing a malicious APK file named "आमंत्रण.apk." According to the victim's complaint, the file accessed his bank accounts and other personal information on his mobile phone within seconds of installation.

Reports suggest that the scam begins with a PDF file sent by an unknown person on WhatsApp. When victims open the file, the APK installs malware on their phones, granting fraudsters access to their device. The stolen information is then used for illicit activities, including unauthorized money transfers. These scams are particularly prevalent among Android users, as APK files are specific to the platform, whereas iOS users are less affected due to stricter security measures.

Delhi Police on X posted, "Shubh Mangal, Lekin Rahe Saavdhan! Don’t let wedding dreams turn into scams. Verify every detail, stay alert to fake invitations or fraudulent schemes, and protect your happiness. Stay smart, stay safe!"

"WARNING ⚠️ Don't RSVP to cyber scams! Don't download fake wedding card! Be cautious of suspicious APK files claiming to be digital wedding cards. They might contain malware. Verify authenticity before downloading!," said Center For Cybercrime Investigation Training & Research and Cybercrime Division of CID Karnataka in a X post.

Beware of Whatsapp Wedding Card Scams:

> Don't click any .apk file .... pic.twitter.com/4H8xkBnOSD — Cyber Police UP (@cyberpolice_up) November 21, 2024

Cyber Police of Uttar Pradesh posted, "Beware of Whatsapp Wedding Card Scams: Don't click any .apk file ...."

Stay cautious, and avoid downloading suspicious files or granting permissions to unknown apps, especially during the wedding season.