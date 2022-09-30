Amazon brings live shopping via content creators to India

Bengaluru, Sep 30 Amazon on Friday rolled out its live commerce feature 'Amazon Live' in India where customers can directly interact with content creators and social media influencers and buy products from links provided during their livestreams.

With Amazon Live, Amazon.in will run 15 live streams every day from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

More than 150 content creators are livestreaming during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, informed the company.

"Through Amazon Live, Amazon India aims to connect the influencers with customers at scale, enabling them to make informed purchases," said Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Amazon India.

The influencers should have an account with platforms like YouTube or Instagram to do livestreaming on Amazon Live.

Amazon Live is currently hosting live streams across categories, like electronics, fashion and beauty and home decor, in India.

The company said that more than 70 per cent of customers who shop on Amazon.in in regional languages are from tier 2 and below cities.

"Amazon.in continues to make e-commerce more inclusive by lowering the barriers for customers across the country including those in tier 2 and below geographies so that they enjoy the benefits of shopping online," said Thota.

The company said it will bring new features and invest in innovations to make their shopping experience enjoyable and fulfilling in India.

Creators can use live product demonstrations, educate audiences on product features, benefits and special offers, and help customers make informed buying decisions.

With Live's chat feature, they can interact with shoppers in real time and help them stay connected with "Follow".

