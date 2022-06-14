Amazon suffers outage with error messages for thousands of shoppers

New Delhi, June 14 Amazon went down for thousands of users for a couple of hours as the e-commerce portal pages did not load at all, displayed error messages, or loaded slowly with missing information.

The outage occurred late on Monday and affected shoppers across the world, including in India. The services were later restored.

Some users received error messages or partially loaded pages, while others report no issues.

"I'm getting the same message on every single product I try to look at. Totally unrelated products, same exact messages. The other odd thing I noticed was that I had to log in to my Amazon account this morning, on all my devices I'd suddenly become logged out," an affected user posted on Reddit.

Another posted: "I'm getting this too (error message) on every product page, desktop and mobile".

According to website outage monitor platform Downdetector, the outage lasted for over two hours before the services were restored.

While 64 per cent people reported issues with the Amazon.com website, 34 per cent had problems with the smartphone app.

Some people reported no issues and sometimes different pages showed different results.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor