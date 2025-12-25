Amazon Web Services Down? Online Games Fortnite, Epic Games and ARC Raiders Face Glitches

Multiple online gaming services such as Fortnite, Epic Games, and ARC Raiders witness glitches as Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a glitch. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector reported over 4,000 users faced glitches while using AWS services on Thursday morning, December 25.

According to Downdetector.com data, the issue began at around 6.57 AM and till 9.12 AM, 4,342 users reported that they are facing issue operating AWS services. 58% of users are from the US East, while 25% users are from the US West region and 17% are from the US East.

Nearly 35,000 ARC Raiders are unable to connect to the server on the night of Christmas Eve. Several other online gaming platforms, such as Fortnite, Epic Games Store, Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation Network, have been severely impacted.

This is the 3rd large-scale crash in Amazon Web Services this year.

Fortnite: Users report that an error shows the "Servers Not Responding" message on the screen in the start of the online game. The Epic Games Store is also facing glitches with purchases and redemptions.

Rocket League: Players are unable to log in to the application or are unable to join other players while to shows a timeout.

How is it affecting you? #AmazonWebServicesDown

ARC Raiders: Users of the game application witness the ART00004 Network Timeout error.

Fall Guys: Matchmaking and login issues reported across platforms.

Amazon Web Services did not issue any statement regarding the outage globally. The Kobeissi Letter in a X post said that this is the "3rd large-scale crash in Amazon Web Services this year."

Fortnite, the online video game developed and released by Epic Games, which also used AWS service issue an statement for their users, confirming login issues on the platform for players. Assured that they are working on the issue and will be fix as soon as possible.

"We're still working on bringing Fortnite back online and restoring matchmaking to normal. Players currently logged in may see themselves kicked from the game while work to bring services back online," Fortnite in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"We are investigating login issues players are currently experiencing. We are working on a fix ASAP and will share an update once this has been resolved," the gaming platform earlier in a X post.

AWS Services Down in 2025

Earlier, the AWS crash affected Disney+, Reddit, United Airlines and McDonald's application services. It was a DNS issue in the US-east-1 region that affected more than 70 services. The outage shows a large number of users affected, such as EC2, S3, DynamoDB, Lambda, and more. According to AWS's dashboard, over 50 AWS platform user services were impacted in October, with Amazon DynamoDB being completely down during the peak of the outage. While ASW had not given any reason for the outage, and denied reports of a cyberattack or external interference.