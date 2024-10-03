Amber Wings unveils Vihaa drone to enhance agriculture sector in India

New Delhi, Oct 3 UAV startup Amber Wings has unveiled an agricultural drone that will transform Indian farming by offering a faster, more efficient solution for crop management.

The agricultural drone ‘Vihaa’, by the IIT Madras incubatee, was recently certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

It has been designed to revolutionise the way farmers and agribusinesses operate across the country. It can spray crops with fertilisers, pesticides, and other treatments up to seven times faster than manual methods, helping farmers and businesses save valuable time and resources.

“Introducing ‘Vihaa’ marks a pivotal moment in our journey to enhance agricultural practices in India. Our mission has always been to provide innovative solutions that empower farmers and drive industry growth,” said IIT Madras Prof Satya Chakravarthy, Founder, Chief, and Technical Lead, Ubifly Technologies.

“With ‘Vihaa’, we are not just offering a tool but a partner in modern farming, aiming to make advanced technology accessible across the country and support the broader drone technology sector’s development

Amber Wings is a sister brand of the acclaimed flying taxi startup The ePlane Company, incubated at IIT Madras.

The company currently offers spraying services in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The Drone maker plans to expand further in the coming months.

In addition to the Vihaa agridrone, Amber Wings is developing other drone solutions. The company's 'Atva' series of drones is designed for package delivery and aerial imaging that address the needs of logistics and e-commerce companies. Amber Wings is also prototyping a 50-kg payload drone to further expand its capabilities.

