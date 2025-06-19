Ambuja Cements, ACC become India’s leading cement firms with Net-Zero targets validated by SBTi

Ahmedabad, June 19 Ambuja Cements and ACC, the cement and building materials companies of the diversified Adani Portfolio, have achieved a landmark sustainability milestone as the leading two Indian cement companies amongst peers to have their net-zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), it was announced on Thursday.

The SBTi’s 'Corporate Net-Zero Standard' is the world’s only framework for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science.

"We take immense pride in Ambuja Cements’ and ACC’s long-standing tradition of pioneering sustainability initiatives as we feel a strong responsibility to act in the climate crisis," said Vinod Bahety, CEO-Cement Business, Adani

The SBTi validation proves the companies’ commitment to building a sustainable and responsible business, by doing not what is easy but what is necessary and positioning them as corporate leaders of the low-carbon transition. This recognition places them at the forefront of India’s industrial decarbonisation, committed to cutting emissions at the pace and scale required to meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degrees Celsius goal.

The companies will prioritise direct decarbonisation and neutralise residual emissions in line with SBTi criteria. Their initiatives on green power, AFR, energy efficiency, technology upgradation, and innovation have had helped to set up the targets.

Ambuja is also the first cement manufacturer globally to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID), led by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and is a member of WEF’s Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative.

Synergies across the Adani Group ecosystem are central to this ambition. With a $100 billion commitment to India’s green energy transition, the Group is scaling renewable capacity from 14.2 GW to 50 GW by 2030 and building an integrated green hydrogen platform.

"The SBTi represents the highest standard for corporate climate targets. With the validation of our targets by the SBTi, we reinforce our dedication to creating a future where growth and environmental stewardship go hand in hand."

"We are the 9th largest cement manufacturer in the world and after Cemex, Heidelberg and Holcim, only one of this scale to achieve net-zero target validation. Our journey doesn’t stop here - this is yet another step towards realising our vision for a decarbonised and sustainable world," Bahety added.

Under this, Ambuja Cements aims to achieve 60 per cent of its power requirements through renewable and green sources by FY28, including 1 GW of solar and wind power, as well as 376 MW of WHRS (Waste Heat Recovery System).

Of these, it has already achieved 299 MW and 186 MW capacities, respectively. Green hydrogen will play a key role in achieving net-zero. The Group’s investments in this space will lead to the companies’ net-zero pathways. The shared capabilities with the Group will enable Ambuja Cements and ACC to accelerate emissions reduction and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

