It’s always electrifying to see multiple planets at the same time. The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has claimed that the unusual alignment of six planets in a straight line can be witnessed from June 3rd to June 9th. Before sunrise, these planets can be spotted. The occasions where more than 3-4 planets are on one side of the sun, and are closer to each other than normal, are called Planet Parades. However, we can see such alignments every year.

During the entire week of June 3rd and in the early morning hours, people can clearly see the yellowish Saturn in the Eastern Sky with the reddish Mars halfway below. The Moon will be in cresent phase. June 3rd will remain optimal. Above 20 mins. before sunrise during the week of June 3rd, Jupiter and Mercury will be less than 10 degrees above the Eastern Horizon. Uranus and Neptune are extremely faint to be seen with the naked eye. After June 3rd Venus and Mercury will appear closer to the Sun.

Scientists of IIA said that the orbits of the planets around the sun are roughly in the same plane, and each of them are inclined by only a few degrees from the Ecliptic (which is the Earth’s orbit). Hence, as seen from the Earth the planet’ positions will be roughly along a plane at all times.As the planets go around the Sun in their orbit, some are visible in the evening (east of the Sun) and some in the morning (West of the Sun) at various times. On some occasions, most of them can also appear on one side of the Sun as seen from Earth.

