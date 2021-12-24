Android 13 leaked build surfaces suggesting new features, minor changes

Android 12L is currently in the Beta phase as it aims to optimize the user experience for larger-sized devices like tablets and foldables.

Meanwhile, according to GSM Arena, Android 13 'Tiramisu' is getting its first look as screenshots from an early build of Android 13 have been revealed by a news outlet. The outlet confirmed it's confident about the screenshots it is providing in its report.

The first feature has been codenamed 'Panlingual' and it means that instead of setting one language to apply universally to all apps and menus, users would be able to set a universal language for the UI and menus, but then set languages to apps on a per-app basis.

This would offer multi-lingual users more options within the 'Languages and Input' menu that can also be accessed through the 'App Info' screen.

Next up, there's evidence within Android 13 that suggests Notifications could become an opt-in feature in the future. This means that Apps would no longer be able to spam users with notifications without consent.

As it can be seen in the screenshots, 'Notifications' is listed as permission that can be denied or allowed, and that permission could even be revoked after some amount of time.

By default, any app installed on Android will deliver notifications as it pleases. Though there are notification settings to prevent this from happening, not all users are aware of them. If a user installs the Taco Bell app, Android 13 may ask the user if it wants to receive alerts for late-night cravings.

There's a new layout for the lock screen clock as well. With Android 12, the clock changed to a "two-line" layout that changes to a single line when a notification appears. With Android 13, you'd be able to disable the two-line clock layout altogether.

What needs to be kept in mind is that these are very early builds of Android 13 and that the final list of features may change even before the developer previews start to arrive, which usually happens soon After Google I/O, as per GSM Arena.

