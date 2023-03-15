Anthropic introduces ChatGPT's rival 'Claude'

San Francisco, March 15 Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company founded by former members of OpenAI, has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot 'Claude' which will compete against ChatGPT.

"Claude is a next-generation AI assistant based on Anthropic's research into training helpful, honest, and harmless AI systems," the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The new chatbot is accessible through chat interface and API in the company's developer console, and is capable of a wide variety of conversational and text-processing tasks while maintaining a high degree of reliability and predictability.

"Claude can help with use cases including summarisation, search, creative and collaborative writing, Q&A, coding, and more," it added.

The company introduced two versions of Claude - Claude and Claude Instant.

Claude is a state-of-the-art high-performance model, on the other hand, Claude Instant is a lighter, less expensive and much faster option.

The company further mentioned that it is planning to introduce even more updates in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor