API for ChatGPT announced by OpenAI following Microsoft integration

When Microsoft embedded OpenAI's ChatGPT product in Bing and Edge as well as Skype and in the OS' taskbar too, it was only the beginning as OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT and Whisper are now available to developers through its APIs.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, after some extensive optimizations, using ChatGPT costs 90 per cent less than it did in December. This means that the gtp-3.5-turbo model now costs USD 0.002 per 1,000 tokens. Put another way, you can get 500K tokens for a dollar.

This new price makes it much cheaper for companies to build their own chatbot. And for those, who want its bot to answer voice commands and not just text, there's Whisper, a model that can transcribe speech into text at a cost of USD 0.006 a minute.

Whisper not only understands 99 languages but can also provide an English translation of what was said. This has the potential to significantly upset Siri and Google Assistant, both of which can only handle a few languages.

Companies can use OpenAI's APIs to create new chatbots; some have already done so; Microsoft is not alone.

These are a few examples like Snapchat, which introduced My AI for Snapchat+ this week and Instacart's ChatGPT-based bot that can help customers by automatically creating the shopping list they need.

Similarly, ChatGPT is being adopted in learning apps as Quizlet recently introduced Q-Chat, a "fully adaptive AI tutor".

Dedicated instances are available too for companies that want a more reliable experience, otherwise, the model runs on a shared instance whose performance will vary depending on server load, as per GSM Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

