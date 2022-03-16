Apple Developer Academy opened online classes at POSTECH

Korea's first Apple Developer Academy has opened online on the 14th.

The nine-month course, which has opened online first due to COVID-19, will offer in-person classes at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in the future.

Apple Developer Academy, which provides education and start-up opportunities in computer engineering fields to developers, entrepreneurs, and designers, offers classes five days a week. The curriculum also consists of various courses, including coding, design, app business and marketing, and professional skills and processes. It also provides a multidisciplinary fram

ework for students to improve their skills and experiences.

Apple Developer Academy and POSTECH said 200 exceptional individuals full of passion and potential have been selected for the 2022 academic year.

"We are glad to partner with POSTECH to open Korea's first Apple Developer Academy, and to support Korea's next generation of developers and entrepreneurs," said Gordon Shukwit, director of Apple Developer Academy. "The App Store ecosystem is an engine for creativity and economic development, and we can't wait to see how the 200 students in the first Academy class develop and release new apps and businesses that change the world with their creativity."

"POSTECH is welcoming our first students of Apple Developer Academy despite the pandemic, in partnership with global leading company Apple," said President Moo Hwan Kim of POSTECH. "We will fully support these 200 students with full of potential to grow into a global leader who can contribute to the advancement of the communities and the nation through the course over the nine months."

Meanwhile, there are more than a dozen Apple Developer Academy sites around the world, including Detroit in the U.S. and Italy. Graduates from the Apple Developer Academies reportedly released more than 1,500 apps in the App store and founded 160 new companies in total. (ANI/Global Economic)

