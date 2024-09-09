Apple iPhone 16 Launch Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of 'It's Glowtime' Event in India

Waiting will end today for Apple fans as the time has finally come to experience the latest iPhone, the Apple iPhone 16. The Tim Cook-led company is likely to introduce several Apple gadgets, including iPhones, today (September 9) at its 'It's Glowtime' event in Cupertino Park, California.

What to Expect?

At today's event, Tim Cook is likely to announce the Apple iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch series 10, Apple AirPods 4, and other devices. The tech giant will also announce the date for the latest operating system updates, such as software updates for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, WatchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia.

Apple Event Timings in India

Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event will begin at 10 am (USA time), which is 10.30 PM IST. The event can be watched online on Apple TV, the official website as well as YouTube channel.

Watch Live Streaming of Apple's 'It's Glowtime' Event Here

As per the rumours, there will be four models under iPhone 16 models are iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 series will come with the latest iOS 18 update software with an A18 Bionic chipset. The pro models of 16 may come with A18 pro processor.

It's a Glowtime event. It is also expected that Watch Series 10, along with Apple Watch Ultra 3, may launch, and an AirPods version like Apple AirPods 4 is also expected.