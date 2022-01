Apple iPhone SE 2022 expected to feature old design

Some previous rumours suggested that the next iPhone SE will have a more modern-looking design. However, the latest rumour surrounding the upcoming phone says that the iPhone SE 2022 will have the same design as the iPhone SE 2020, which reused the design of the iPhone 8 from 2017.

That's definitely going to look out of place in the mobile world this year, with practically all phones, including budget blowers, settling for the all-screen look.

As per GSM Arena, the new iPhone SE will have none of that, though. However, one good feature that is coming to iPhone SE 2022 is that there will be 5G built-in.

In 2024, the iPhone SE should get a design reminiscent of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, only with a slightly smaller screen size. It won't get Face ID, but will allegedly come with a Touch ID sensor embedded in the power button.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor