Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Jobs Across Sales Segment, Says Report

Apple Inc. has announced job cuts in its sales segment as part of a plan to improve how it engages with customers. The iPhone maker, which has heard less news about its layoffs, is now on the verge of joining big tech companies with targeted sackings of employees.

According to a US-based company, the job cuts will affectless and small group of employees and that it continues to hire in other areas. Apple said that impacted staff can apply for new roles within the organisation. Employees affected include account managers who handled large business clients, educational institutions and government agencies.

As per the Bloomberg report, employees working at Apple's briefing centres, where the company hosts product demonstrations for enterprise customers, were also impacted. The team which works closely with the US Defence Department and the Justice Department will be hit in these layoffs.

The sales team is already dealing with difficult surroundings following the 43-day government shutdown and budget cuts introduced by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). However, Apple does not specify the exact number of job cuts or the region.