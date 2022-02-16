Apple may launch 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro next month

San Francisco, Feb 16 Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its latest M2 Apple silicon processor in a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model nextAmonth.

The upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro will feature the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, it will not have a notch or a ProMotion display, reports MacRumors.

The new entry-level MacBook Pro model will be the new M2 chip, which features the same number of CPU cores as the M1 processor, up to 10 graphics cores, and improved performance.

Apple may launch a fifth-generation iPad Air with an A15 Bionic chip, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support and 5G for cellular models next month.

The new iPad Air will have the same overall design as the current model, including a single-lens rear camera.

In addition, Apple may also release iPhone SE 3, which will have the new chipset the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world $399.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G connectivity instead of 4G seen in the iPhone SE 2020. The smartphone is also expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals.

