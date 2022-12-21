Apple may launch TV app on Android devices soon

San Francisco, Dec 21 Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its TV application on Android smartphones soon.

The news came from Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, who accurately leaked the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island hardware design and the box for the device, reports MacRumors.

The leaker claimed that the tech giant is testing the application internally and plans to release it soon.

With the Apple TV application, Android smartphone users would have a more convenient way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service, instead of depending on tv.apple.com on the web.

"The application would also provide Android users with access to MLS Season Pass next year," the report said.

Meanwhile, in October, the tech giant had released an update to its Apple TV application, which was used by smart TVs and other devices, adding HDR10+ support for Apple TV+ streams and iTunes movies.

The tvOS 16 update had added multiple features, including support for video streaming using HDR10+ for the third-generation Apple TV 4K.

