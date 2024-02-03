Apple not to license Masimo's patents despite Watch import ban

San Francisco, Feb 3 Apple has no intention to license healthcare company Masimo's blood oxygen detection to end the Apple Watch import ban.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the company is focused on appeals.

"We're focused on appeal. There’s lots of reasons to buy the watch even without the blood oxygen sensor,” he was quoted as saying.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are still on sale in the US. However, these models being sold have the blood oxygen sensor disabled via software.

Apple Watch models sold before the import ban went into effect on January 18, 2024 will still have functional blood oxygen detection.

It seems likely that the blood oxygen detection function could be added back via a software update if the import ban ends, reports Apple Insider.

Masimo has said the company is willing to settle with Apple.

Apple resumed sale of its Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 last month without blood oxygen features amid the patent infringement dispute.

“Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 without the Blood Oxygen feature will become available from apple.com starting 6 am PT on January 18, and from Apple Stores starting January 18,” a company spokesperson had said.

“Apple’s appeal is ongoing, and we believe the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit should reverse the USITC’s decision. We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting orders,” said the company.

“Pending the appeal, Apple is taking steps to comply with the ruling while ensuring customers have access to Apple Watch with limited disruption,” the company said.

The new Apple watches were banned in the US after the ITC ruled that the blood oxygen sensors violated patents belonging to Masimo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor