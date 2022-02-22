Apple now faces $28 mn fine from Dutch competition authority

London, Feb 22 The Dutch anti-trust regulator has fined Apple another 5 million euros ($5.6 million) for failing to comply with its order on dating-app providers.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) in the Netherlands has so far fined Apple a total of 25 million euros or $28.2 million (5 million euros every week).

The total penalty by the ACM on Apple can go up to 50 million euros.

"In the past week, we did not receive any new proposals from Apple with which they would comply with ACM's requirements. That is why Apple will have to pay a fifth penalty payment. That means that the total amount of all penalty payments currently stands at 25 million euros," the Dutch competition authority said in a statement late on Monday.

According to the competition regulator, in its revised conditions, Apple imposes a considerable number of conditions on dating-app providers that wish to use an alternative method of payment.

For example, dating-app providers must develop a new app, and submit that new app to the Apple App Store.

"We have clearly explained to Apple how they can comply with ACM's requirements. So far, however, they have refused to put forward any serious proposals," said the ACM.

Apple must adjust its conditions for access to the Dutch App Store for dating-app providers, the competition regulator said.

"We find Apple's attitude regrettable, especially so since ACM's requirements were upheld in court on December 24. Apple's so-called 'solutions' continue to create too many barriers for dating-app providers that wish to use their own payment systems," the authority added.

Apple was yet to comment on the fresh ACM statement.

"Apple must set reasonable conditions for the use of its services. In that context, it cannot abuse its dominant position. Apple's conditions will thus have to take into account the interests of buyers," ACM further said.

